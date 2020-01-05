0105-dog

Colleen

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Colleen is a sweet 8- to 10-year-old, 48-pound girl who has had her share of health issues. She came into the shelter months ago as a stray with several masses on her body. ASAP Rescue was able to vet her with several surgeries to hopefully provide comfort and a few years of a good life.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Colleen appears to be doing quite well but needs to live out her life in a loving home, not the shelter. Colleen needs to be the only animal in the home. She loves to play ball and give lots of love and hugs.

MORE INFORMATION: If you think Colleen could be the right fit for your home, you can find her and other wonderful dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.