NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Colleen is a sweet 8- to 10-year-old, 48-pound girl who has had her share of health issues. She came into the shelter months ago as a stray with several masses on her body. ASAP Rescue was able to vet her with several surgeries to hopefully provide comfort and a few years of a good life.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Colleen appears to be doing quite well but needs to live out her life in a loving home, not the shelter. Colleen needs to be the only animal in the home. She loves to play ball and give lots of love and hugs.
MORE INFORMATION: If you think Colleen could be the right fit for your home, you can find her and other wonderful dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.