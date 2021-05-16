NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Fisher is a 3-year-old, 55-pound male dog. He was found as a stray on April 16.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He has a calm and sweet demeanor.
MORE INFORMATION: Fisher is accepting adoption applications now. The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.