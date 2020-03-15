NAME, SIZE AND BREED: This is Smokey Joe! He is a friendly cat who is a year old. Smokey Joe has a beautiful coat with a white belly and adorable white mittens.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is very lovable and is good with kids and dogs!
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Smokey Joe and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday.
The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.