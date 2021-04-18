NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Smokey is a 7- to 8-year-old, 43-pound dog. He was surrendered to the shelter March 23.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Smokey gets along with other dogs and loves people. He is a medium-energy dog. He is reported to be good with children, though he may accidentally knock over smaller kids. He has the cutest nub tail, and his whole body will wiggle when he’s getting attention.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.