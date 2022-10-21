NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scott is a 3 1/2-year-old, mixed-breed male dog weighing 64 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scott has been at the shelter for a year and a half. He is a moderate-energy boy and loves to play once he gets to know you. He can be a little slow to warm up and would like a calm home with someone who has large-dog experience. Scott would enjoy daily walks and playing ball with his owner. He is currently in a foster home waiting for his forever home!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs -- but currently that fee is just $25 for any dog that has been there for more than 30 days. Adoption fee is $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.