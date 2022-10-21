The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scott is a 3 1/2-year-old, mixed-breed male dog weighing 64 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scott has been at the shelter for a year and a half. He is a moderate-energy boy and loves to play once he gets to know you. He can be a little slow to warm up and would like a calm home with someone who has large-dog experience. Scott would enjoy daily walks and playing ball with his owner. He is currently in a foster home waiting for his forever home!

