NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Chloe is a 4-year-old, 80-pound, spayed female. She was surrendered in January. She is very friendly and reported to be housebroken, crate trained, and does well in the car.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Chloe takes daily medication for pain in her hips due to being hit by a car previously. She loves attention and knows some basic commands. Chloe is very sad that she ended up here and we know she misses having a family and place to call home.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.