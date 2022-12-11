The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mork is a dog available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mork is around 4 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He was brought in with his sibling Mindy who just got adopted and he is missing her tremendously.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Mork is a gentle dog who has had a tough life. He knows the basic commands and is dog friendly. Mork stays right at your feet even off the leash. He loves attention and hugs.

