NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mork is around 4 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He was brought in with his sibling Mindy who just got adopted and he is missing her tremendously.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Mork is a gentle dog who has had a tough life. He knows the basic commands and is dog friendly. Mork stays right at your feet even off the leash. He loves attention and hugs.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Mork or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
