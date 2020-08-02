NAME, SIZE AND BREED: AraBella was brought in with her brother, Dash, when their family had to relocate and could not take them. She is 2 years old and weighs 50 lbs.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is a little scared as she just lost everything she knew. She is dog-friendly, child-friendly (once she feels safe), housebroken and crate trained. She can be very playful and loves treats and toys.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adding Bella to your family, please submit an adoption application online. The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.