NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bells is a 50-pound 10-month-old lab mix. She is very playful and loves toys and meeting new people.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She thoroughly enjoys a game of fetch or tug-o-war. She enjoys dog friends, but might be too rough for dogs that don’t want to play. She is fostered with cats, but needs to be reminded not to chase them. She is reactive to loud noises so we feel she needs a home without small children or a lot of commotion.
MORE INFORMATION: If you are interested in meeting this adorable girl and adding her to your family, she is accepting applications for adoption now!
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.