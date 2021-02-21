NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Harry is a 2-year-old male.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is friendly and has a cute, stubby little tail. Harry gets along with other cats and loves to play. He is accepting adoption applications.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 304-696-5551 for an appointment. The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. The adoption application and available animals can be found online at hcwanimalshelter.com.