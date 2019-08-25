NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Drogon is a male Lab/mix. He is between 2-3 years old and weighs 67 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Drogon was owner surrendered several months ago. He has been neutered. Drogon loves to play and is dog friendly. He would need to be exercised daily and would love to have a playmate.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Drogon and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter's Facebook page.