NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Barrel is a 9- to 12-month-old, 25-pound puppy who was brought in with his siblings, Shock and Lock. After surviving a parvo scare, they are happy and healthy and ready to find forever families.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Barrel can still be a bit nervous in new situations. Once he warms up, he is ready to play and give kisses.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.