NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Pac was surrendered with his friend Biggie when his owner no longer had time to take care of them. Pac is 45 pounds and 1-2 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is dog-friendly and good with kids. He is also housebroken. Pac does prefer to eat away from other dogs.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.