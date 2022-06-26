NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Weston is a big 4- to 5-year-old, 85-pound shepherd mix who was found as a stray. He is very sweet and scared here at the shelter.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Weston has a high energy level but settles down once he is out and about. He is also a big cuddle bug! Weston likes other dogs but needs a home without cats. Weston has been at the shelter since Feb. 17.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. The shelter is running a special this month — any dog that has resided at the shelter for over a month will be only $25 instead of the normal fee of $125. Cat adoption fee is $65. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
