NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Lady Macbeth is a 4-year-old female. She was surrendered on May 21. Her family loved her very much and was heartbroken to have to rehome her. We would love to find her a new family quickly!
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She can be selective with other dogs and will need structured introductions. She has been around children. She needs a home without cats or small dogs. She gives hugs and likes to hold hands with her people. She enjoys walks.
MORE INFORMATION: Lady Macbeth is accepting adoption applications now. The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt.
You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.