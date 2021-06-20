NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Layla is a 6-year-old, 46-pound dog who was surrendered on May 15. She is an escape artist and is able to climb a 6-foot-tall chain link fence.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She needs a home without chickens. She walks very nicely on leash and knows basic commands. Layla is dog friendly and likes to play once she warms up.
MORE INFORMATION: Layla is accepting adoption applications now. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.