NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bruce is full of life and likes to play rough. He loves toys, but needs durable ones that can stand up to his level of play. He would love to be part of an active family. He is 2-3 years old and 68 pounds of muscle.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He would do best as an only dog so he could be treated like an only child. Because of his size and energy, Bruce should live with adults only.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bruce and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.