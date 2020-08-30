NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Sugar is around 3 years old, she came to us with tiny kittens that she wasn’t very fond of. She raised them with the help of a human foster mom and now is ready to find a home of her own.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She loves attention, but isn’t fond of being picked up.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.