Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Max and Mazie.jpg

Max, right, and Mazie are bonded cats that need a new home.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Max is a 12-year-old, 6.4 pound declawed male cat. Mazie is a 5-year-old, 9.4 pound female cat. Max is the orange/red one.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Both were surrendered to the shelter on Dec. 7 and are bonded.

MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.

Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.