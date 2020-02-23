NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Aldrin has been at the shelter for six months. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs 60 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Aldrin is a happy, playful mixed hound. He loves to play with other dogs and adores attention from people. He can climb a 6-foot fence and open doors so he can be with people. Aldrin would make a fantastic buddy in the right home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Aldrin and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.