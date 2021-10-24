NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Larry is a 10-year-old, 10-pound dog. He is in a foster home and is good with the dogs and people there.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is initially scared and needs an adopter that has time and patience to allow him to open up in his own time. Once he is comfortable, he is a snuggle bug, who likes to be on your lap or perched on the back of a chair or a table. Larry is housebroken, been neutered and gotten a dental and he is ready to find his family!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
