The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Larry2 (2).png

Larry is a 10-year-old, 10-pound dog.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Larry is a 10-year-old, 10-pound dog. He is in a foster home and is good with the dogs and people there.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is initially scared and needs an adopter that has time and patience to allow him to open up in his own time. Once he is comfortable, he is a snuggle bug, who likes to be on your lap or perched on the back of a chair or a table. Larry is housebroken, been neutered and gotten a dental and he is ready to find his family!

MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you