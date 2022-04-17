NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Keylow is an adorable 2-year-old, 58-pound tripod dog looking for a family to love. He doesn’t let only having three legs slow him down.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Keylow is a medium-energy guy looking for a confident, experienced handler who can make him the best he can be. He would prefer a home without young children. Keylow thrives when being trained and learning new things. He picks up new commands very quickly and training helps him bond with new people. He is looking for a low traffic home with someone who is willing to continue his training and wants a best friend. He is a great cuddle buddy. He does well with friendly dogs of a similar size. He does need a home without cats or other small animals. Keylow is housebroken and crate trained once he settles into a new home.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.