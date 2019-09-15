NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Wally is a male coonhound who came into the shelter as a stray. He is between 4-5 years old and weighs 45 to 50 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: When he was brought in, he was very skinny, around 40 pounds. Wally has been neutered. He is very sweet and dog friendly. Wally has been at the shelter for two months and needs to find a loving home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Wally and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter's Facebook page.