Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Bengal.jpg

Bengal is about 3 years old and 70 pounds.

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bengal was surrendered by his owners because he wasn’t getting along with the small children in the home. He is about 3 years old and 70 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He has lived with cats and dogs and done well with both. He is looking for a home without young children to love and cherish him.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bengal and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.