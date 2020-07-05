NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bengal was surrendered by his owners because he wasn’t getting along with the small children in the home. He is about 3 years old and 70 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He has lived with cats and dogs and done well with both. He is looking for a home without young children to love and cherish him.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bengal and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.