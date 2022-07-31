The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Scott is a 64-pound, 3-year-old male dog available for adoption at the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scott is a 64-pound, 3-year-old male brought into the shelter over a year ago on April 2, 2021. He is a high-energy boy and loves to play once he gets to know you.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scott can be a little slow to warm up and would like a calm home with someone who has large dog experience. He is house-trained, enjoys daily walks and playing ball with his owner. Small children make him nervous, so he would prefer a home with older children or adults only and no cats. Scott has training sponsored with one of our training partners for approved adopters!

