NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scott is a 64-pound, 3-year-old male brought into the shelter over a year ago on April 2, 2021. He is a high-energy boy and loves to play once he gets to know you.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Scott can be a little slow to warm up and would like a calm home with someone who has large dog experience. He is house-trained, enjoys daily walks and playing ball with his owner. Small children make him nervous, so he would prefer a home with older children or adults only and no cats. Scott has training sponsored with one of our training partners for approved adopters!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
