NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Duchess is a 2-3 year domestic longhair cat looking for a family. This sweet girl was left behind when her kittens went to rescue and now it’s her turn.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is very shy and will require a very patient home who will let her open up in her own time. She is looking for a quiet home that can help her build her confidence.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Duchess at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, along with other dogs and cats. Currently, the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.