NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Copper was a stray brought into the shelter in January. He is a boxer mix, 2- to 3-years-old, who weighs around 45 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Copper is a sweet dog who is people- and dog-friendly. He has been neutered and vetted and is ready to find his forever family.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Copper and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.