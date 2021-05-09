NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Arrow is a pretty, 5-year-old, 50-pound female dog. She was surrendered on March 30.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Arrow is dog friendly, though she prefers dogs that let her play on her own terms. Arrow is friendly with people, though she can be a bit shy at first.
MORE INFORMATION: Arrow is accepting adoption applications now.
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.