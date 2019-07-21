Nuk1_19064.jpg

NAME, SIZE, AND BREED: Nuk was brought in the shelter on June 7 as an owner surrender. She is a 7-year-old female German Shepherd who weighs around 73 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Nuk has been spayed and vaccinated. She is dog friendly and has a sweet calm demeanor.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Nuk and other wonderful dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter's Facebook page under photos/albums.

