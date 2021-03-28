NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Cornelius is between 8-10 years old and 70 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is good with other dogs and reported to do well with kids. He will need a home that can work with him on his leash manners and housebreaking as well.
Cornelius has giant, soft ears that beg to be petted. And like most hounds, he would like to channel his inner couch potato in his forever home.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.