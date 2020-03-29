NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Macy is a beautiful brindle mixed female who was owner-surrendered along with other animals from the home. She is a year old and weighs 58 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Macy is child-, dog- and cat-friendly. She is very playful and loves to give kisses!
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Macy and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.