1201-dog

Tynan is a mixed male who is 2-3 years old.

 Courtesy of Gatha Seldomridge

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Tynan is a mixed male who is 2-3 years old and weighs 49 pounds. This tail-free cutie would love a forever family that will cherish him.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is scared in the shelter but is still so sweet with people and other dogs. He is also well behaved and quiet in his cage.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Tynan and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.