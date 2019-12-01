NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Tynan is a mixed male who is 2-3 years old and weighs 49 pounds. This tail-free cutie would love a forever family that will cherish him.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is scared in the shelter but is still so sweet with people and other dogs. He is also well behaved and quiet in his cage.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Tynan and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.