NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Spike is a 5- to 7-year-old, 62-pound male. He was found as a stray on April 16. When he arrived he was covered in puncture wounds and tested positive for Lyme disease. He has recovered from his physical injuries, but is still anxious around new people and is nervous about having his neck touched.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Spike has done well with calm females and smaller males once he feels safe with them. We believe he will do best in a calm environment without a lot of new visitors. He will need plenty of daily exercise so a fenced in yard would be great. Spike has had a very rough life and needs a home that will continue to show him how good life can be.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
