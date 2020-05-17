NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Hamilton is around 7 years old and weighs 60 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is friendly with dogs and cats. He needs an experienced adult-only home. He’s a laid-back guy, enjoys walks, and is crate trained and housebroken. He prefers calmer dog friends and needs to eat in his crate.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Hamilton and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.