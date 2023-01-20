The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Radar is a 6-year-old, 60-pound mixed breed. He is available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

Radar is a 6-year-old mixed male dog who weighs 60 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is big and lovable. Radar has the softest neck ever to cuddle. He loves to give hugs and dance on his back legs. Radar knows some basic commands and is easy on a leash once it's on him. He is eager to please and loves treats and toys. This sweet boy has been at the shelter far too long and is ready to find a family. 

