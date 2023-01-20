NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Radar is a 6-year-old mixed male dog who weighs 60 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is big and lovable. Radar has the softest neck ever to cuddle. He loves to give hugs and dance on his back legs. Radar knows some basic commands and is easy on a leash once it's on him. He is eager to please and loves treats and toys. This sweet boy has been at the shelter far too long and is ready to find a family.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Radar or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
