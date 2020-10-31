NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Woodstock is a male dog around 3 years old and weighs 55 pounds. He loves people and will do pretty much anything for attention and petting. Woodstock knows some basic commands and is friendly with other dogs. He would make a wonderful hiking or running buddy, but could benefit from some leash training.
MORE INFORMATION: The shelter is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.