Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Woodstock.jpg

Woodstock loves attention and would make a good companion for hiking or running.

 Submitted photo

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Woodstock is a male dog around 3 years old and weighs 55 pounds. He loves people and will do pretty much anything for attention and petting. Woodstock knows some basic commands and is friendly with other dogs. He would make a wonderful hiking or running buddy, but could benefit from some leash training.

MORE INFORMATION: The shelter is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.