NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Otis is a 3-year-old mixed breed and weighs 53 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is dog friendly but will need a home with children 12 and older or adults only because children make him nervous. If children visit the home, he would prefer to be crated in a separate room. He is very smart and eager to please his people. He is house trained and crate trained and enjoys riding in the car. His very favorite thing is playing fetch and he will retrieve a ball for hours. Otis has been in foster care for over 100 days and needs a home of his own. He comes with sponsored training.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Otis and other dogs or cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
