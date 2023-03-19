The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Otis and other pets are available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter.

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Otis is a 3-year-old mixed breed and weighs 53 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is dog friendly but will need a home with children 12 and older or adults only because children make him nervous. If children visit the home, he would prefer to be crated in a separate room. He is very smart and eager to please his people. He is house trained and crate trained and enjoys riding in the car. His very favorite thing is playing fetch and he will retrieve a ball for hours. Otis has been in foster care for over 100 days and needs a home of his own. He comes with sponsored training.

