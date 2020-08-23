Bane and his mother Bear are looking for a forever family together. Both need plenty of time to adjust to new environments, but love people once they get to know them.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Bane can be selective with his dog friends and needs a home without cats. Bane and Bear are both housebroken. Bane is around 1 year old, and weighs 58 pounds, and Bear is 2 1/2 years old and weighs 42 pounds. Bane and Bear have shown signs of stress when separated, so they are looking for a home together.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.