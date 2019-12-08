1208-dog

Moose is 2-3 years old and 83 lbs.

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Moose is a big happy boy. He is 2-3 years old and 83 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He loves people and does great with other dogs. He is very gentle and sweet with people and would love a family that would treasure him as a valued member of the family.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Moose and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.