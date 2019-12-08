NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Moose is a big happy boy. He is 2-3 years old and 83 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He loves people and does great with other dogs. He is very gentle and sweet with people and would love a family that would treasure him as a valued member of the family.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Moose and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.