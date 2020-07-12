NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Fenrir is a 1-year-old, 49-pound husky mix who was brought to the shelter for not getting along with the child in the home. Fenrir is reported to be good with other dogs, as well as being housebroken and crate trained.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: As he is a husky mix, he will require a lot of exercise and grooming to keep him happy and healthy. Like many huskies, Fenrir would do best in a cat-free home.
MORE INFORMATION: Fenrir is available for adoption now along with other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.