NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Big Boy was an owner surrender because he was not getting along with the other dogs in the house. He is two-and-a-half years old and walks nicely on leash.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Big Boy would do best as the only pet in the household. Due to his size, we feel a home without small children is better for him.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Big Boy and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.