NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Erika is 3 to 4 years old, 51 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is dog friendly and would love another playful dog in her forever home. She has also cat tested well. Erika loves people and walks pretty well on leash.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Erika at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, along with other dogs and cats. Currently, the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.