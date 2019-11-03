Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Dixie is a female beagle/hound mix who was brought into the shelter as a stray. She weighs 31 pounds and is between 1 and 2 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is full of personality, energy and is dog-friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Dixie and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter.
Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter’s Facebook page.