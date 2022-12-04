NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mary Anne is a 37-pound mix breed and is around a year old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She can seem a little shy at first, but do not let that fool you! This girl is so sweet and loves to run and play. Her favorite part of the day is going out in a play group with all her friends. She loves her friends at the shelter, but would much rather be in a cozy home where she can snuggle up on a soft bed.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Mary Anne or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
