Mary Anne is a mixed-breed, 37-pound female around a year old available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mary Anne is a 37-pound mix breed and is around a year old.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She can seem a little shy at first, but do not let that fool you! This girl is so sweet and loves to run and play. Her favorite part of the day is going out in a play group with all her friends. She loves her friends at the shelter, but would much rather be in a cozy home where she can snuggle up on a soft bed.

