NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Barry is a 4- to 5-year-old, 52-pound dog.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Barry gets along with similarly sized dogs, but would prefer a home without small dogs or cats. He is very sweet, knows the commands and loves people.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.