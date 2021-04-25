NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Delilah is a 1-year-old female cat. She was surrendered to us on Feb. 22. She is dog-friendly and litter box trained.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Delilah has an old spinal injury that causes some weakness in her hind end. Due to this, she occasionally misses the litter box, though this is easily managed with puppy pads underneath her box. If pressure is placed on her bladder, she will have an accident. Other than this, Delilah is a very happy, playful cat who adores people and would love to find a forever home.
MORE INFORMATION: Delilah is accepting adoption applications now. The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.