NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Ansel is a strong male lab-mix dog. He is between 2-3 years old and weighs around 50 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Ansel has been at the shelter for almost two months. He loves to play and gets along with other dogs. Ansel has been neutered and is ready to find his forever home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Ansel and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter’s Facebook page.