NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Spot is an owner surrender mix of Labrador and American Bulldog. He is a big boy weighing 70 pounds and is 6 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Spot is very sweet and is a lot of fun. He is dog friendly and loves to play!
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Spot and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter’s Facebook page.