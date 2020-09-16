HUNTINGTON -- The Adriaunna Paige Foundation at 540 31st St. in Huntington, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is having to move out from its current location. A sale will take place to help clear their space.
For sale will be clothing of all sizes for $5 a bag, chairs for $3 each, and a wide variety of books. There also will be a concession stand open selling nachos, chips, drinks and baked goods. All money raised will go toward funding Halloween and Christmas parties for the Angels.
Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27.
For more information, call April at 304-962-5291.