HUNTINGTON -- The Adriaunna Paige Foundation at 540 31st St. in Huntington, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is having to move out from its current location. A sale will take place to help clear their space.

For sale will be clothing of all sizes for $5 a bag, chairs for $3 each, and a wide variety of books. There also will be a concession stand open selling nachos, chips, drinks and baked goods. All money raised will go toward funding Halloween and Christmas parties for the Angels.

Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27. 

For more information, call April at 304-962-5291.

