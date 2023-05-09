The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2019 0412 specialneedsprom
Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Isaiah Zahran, left, dances with Makenzie Grier as Huntington High’s student council hosts a special needs prom on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation will host a Special Needs Prom on Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tri-State Fire Academy. This year’s theme is western: “Boot Scootin' The Night Away.”

The Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers events such as pageants, fishing tournaments and holiday parties for adults and children with special needs. Last year’s prom, the first hosted by the foundation, saw 69 attendees.

