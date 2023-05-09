Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Isaiah Zahran, left, dances with Makenzie Grier as Huntington High’s student council hosts a special needs prom on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation will host a Special Needs Prom on Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tri-State Fire Academy. This year’s theme is western: “Boot Scootin' The Night Away.”
The Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers events such as pageants, fishing tournaments and holiday parties for adults and children with special needs. Last year’s prom, the first hosted by the foundation, saw 69 attendees.
“I'm excited about it because I love to see the smiles on the kids' faces when they get to come in and you know, even the ones in wheelchairs, somebody's there that's going to dance with them,” said April Craft, the foundation director and founder. “We had some last year from a group home that were out there dancing on walkers. To see that, it brings joy to them.”
The event includes a chance to win a door prize, a live D.J., dancing and a casual dinner. Hedgecock Photography will be there, and photo packages are $25.
A prom king and queen will be crowned, along with a prince and a princess. Spurlock’s Flowers is donating flowers for the royalty.
Call 304-962-5291 to purchase tickets. The cost is $8 for singles and $14 for couples.
